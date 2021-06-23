Advertisement

UISD to hold special board meeting

Board members will also discuss the possibility a salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Students and teachers may still be in summer mode, but UISD board members are already thinking about next year.

During Wednesday special board meeting, UISD will discuss the 20-21 to 20-22 budget workshop and also get a presentation on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

They will also discuss the possibility of approving a one-time salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year.

Lastly, they will discuss approval of board minutes for the months of March and May.

The meeting will take place today at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

