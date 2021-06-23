Advertisement

UPDATE: Utility pole catches fire and causes power outages

By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: Due to a utility pole catching fire at the 900 block of Scott and San Agustin, several blocks along San Bernardo are without power.

Below is the original text to this story:

A major road is closed due to a utility pole catching on fire.

San Bernardo Avenue is closed for north and south lanes of travel on Tuesday evening.

Please seek alternate routes and travel with caution.

