Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso

File photo: Vice President Kamala Harris
File photo: Vice President Kamala Harris(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) -Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit the US-Mexico border on Friday, according to a source familiar with her plans.

This comes after an increasing amount pressure for her to travel to the southern border to see the conditions for herself, as the diplomatic liaison to the Northern Triangle countries.

Harris is expected to go to El Paso, Texas.

It’s unclear if there will be additional stops.

During Harris’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month, she was asked repeatedly when she would make the trip.

She committed to going at some point but had not nailed down a timeframe until now.

