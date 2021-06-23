Wake the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a day of intermittent rainfall, looks like the sun will come out and dry up all the rain!

On Wednesday we’ll start out rather muggy and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees.

Things will continue to heat up as we head into Thursday.

Expect a high of 102 degrees with lows in the 80s.

Things aren’t going to change by much from here on out.

Expect a high of 103 on Friday and 102 on Saturday.

Once we get to Sunday, things will drop just a tad bit as we expect another wave of showers.

On Monday, we’ll see a high of 96 with a 40 percent chance of rain which will carry on into Tuesday.

Overall, enjoy a hot and humid week!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.