Accident on Corpus Christi Street prompts closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in central Laredo has prompted closures on Corpus Christi Street.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the 300 block of Corpus Street near Marcella Avenue.

This has prompted the closure of the area.

A vehicle crashed into an adult daycare van

Authorities say the driver got out of the car and fled the scene; meanwhile, two people who were in the van were injured.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

