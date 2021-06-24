Almost 200 are arrested by Border Patrol in a span of four days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 200 undocumented immigrants are arrested by Border Patrol Agents.

Agents say, a fifth commercial vehicle was stopped by Border Patrol on Tuesday.

Roughly 190 people were taken into custody in a matter of four days through similar smuggling attempts.

Agents say these evasive tactics used by smugglers continue to endanger the welfare of our nation.

They ask that people continue reporting any suspicious activity to authorities so it can be investigated by the proper agency.

