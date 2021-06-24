Advertisement

Almost 200 are arrested by Border Patrol in a span of four days

Agents say these evasive tactics used by smugglers continue to endanger the welfare of our nation.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 200 undocumented immigrants are arrested by Border Patrol Agents.

Agents say, a fifth commercial vehicle was stopped by Border Patrol on Tuesday.

Roughly 190 people were taken into custody in a matter of four days through similar smuggling attempts.

They ask that people continue reporting any suspicious activity to authorities so it can be investigated by the proper agency.

