Baccalaureate nursing class graduates from LC

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of eight nursing students will embark on a promising future.

On Thursday evening, the Laredo College Nursing Department will recognize eight students who will be graduating with honors at the first Bachelors of Science in Nursing on-campus ceremony.

This is the second graduating class of Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.

The ceremony will serve as an opportunity for students to receive their diplomas from their instructors in front of family and friends.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the fine arts theater at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Congratulations to all these students on a job well done!

