Blink-182 member announces cancer diagnosis

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus announced that he is currently battling cancer.

The bass player and co-vocalist took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that he is currently undergoing treatment.

In a post on Twitter, he says that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he says he is scared and at the same time blessed with incredible doctors, family and friends.

At the same time former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge even took to Twitter to show his support.

Now he didn’t specify what type of cancer, but he does say he is trying to remain hopeful and positive and hopes to be back on tour soon.

