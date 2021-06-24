Advertisement

BP agent breaks up fight inside car

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Alfredo Villarreal was arrested for assault after a Border Patrol agent on duty stepped in to break up a fight inside a car.

It happened on Tuesday when the Laredo Police Department responded to a call from the agent who told the officer he saw a couple arguing inside a car.

After the agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car drove off.

They were able to catch up to the driver and learned that the argument was triggered after the driver became upset with his female passenger because she had lent out her car to a friend, who returned it without gas.

He then struck her with a closed fist in the mouth after she asked him why he cared if he didn’t work.

Villarreal was arrested on the scene for assault.

