City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a thorough investigation, the City of Laredo has requested that the interim director for the Laredo Animal Care Services can return to her duties.

This comes just days after, protests broke out at City Hall calling for the termination of Karina Elizondo.

The city released a statement saying that it has completed its investigation into the photos that circulated online Monday evening regarding the Laredo Animal Care Services Shelter.

During the investigation, city officials found that some of the images were not taken at the LACS Shelter, some were taken last year during a previous administration, and some were pets surrendered to the shelter in an ailing state due to animal cruelty endured with their owner.

The city says it has concluded its investigation and found that the allegations of animal cruelty have been determined to be unfounded against Karina Elizondo.

Ms. Elizondo returns to the position as Interim Animal Care Services Director, the position she held prior to the investigation.

Meanwhile, another local shelter is reminding the community that they are different from the city shelter.

Laredo Animal Protective Society, better known as LAPS, is not affiliated with the Laredo Animal Care Facility (the city shelter).

LAPS is a non-profit, no-kill shelter that has been offering services to the Laredo community for the past 70 years.

The organization says, “We continue serving our community with Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP Vouchers) to help the public reduce the cost of spaying/neutering their animals, offering our low cost microchip clinics with free national registration, our Pet Food Pantry helping families and pets through hardship and bringing low cost " Vacuna Clinics” to Laredo.

Their goal is to help the Laredo community keep pets healthy, reduce the pet population and reduce animal intakes at our local shelter.

