Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment charges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Drake Bell has decided to plead guilty in his attempted child endangerment case.

The actor is best known for starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Drake and Josh’ as well as the Amanda Show.

Bell had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which stemmed from incidents that happened at a concert in Cleveland in 2017.

A Canadian teen also accused Bell of sending her inappropriate social media messages.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Bell changed his plea to guilty.

Court records show the charges are attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell is out of jail on bond.

His sentencing is set for July 12.

He is expected to face at least up to two years in prison.

