Laredo College Board to discuss student activities

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday to discuss the future of student activities and programs.

During Thursday’s board meeting, they will discuss the possibility of entering an agreement with the city of Laredo concerning various athletics facilities.

Back in April, the board voted to table their decision on the future of its athletics program, a year after the pandemic hit.

Other items on the agenda include entering a contract with Graybar electric company for its LC South Campus Security upgrade project and entering a dual credit partnership with Harmony School of Excellence.

The meeting will take place at noon.

