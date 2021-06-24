Advertisement

Laredo Police conducting 68-V inspections

El Metro Park and ride
El Metro Park and ride
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is continuing to conduct VTR 68-A vehicle inspections.

The 68-A inspection is a VIN verification process required for vehicles such as recreational vehicles, vendor trucks or hobby vehicles, vehicles missing the VIN plate, personally assembled vehicles, or homemade trailers as requested by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The inspections will take place Thursday and Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Metro Park and Ride located at 1819 Hillside Road.

Drivers will need to bring their photo id, proof of ownership, and proof of insurance.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force at (956)795-2341.

