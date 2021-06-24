Advertisement

Local world renowned dancer stops by Boys & Girls Club

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The kiddos over at the Benavides Boys & Girls Club welcomed back one of their own on Wednesday.

Veronica Castilla, who appears in the Disney production of “In the Heights,” stopped by her old stomping grounds for a visit and she was welcomed with open arms and happy feet.

The world renowned dancer spent time as a child there and spoke to the kids about reaching their goals.

Afterwards, she treated them to a salsa dancing class of their very own.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Benavides, age 39
Man charged for allegedly stalking ex
Six month old succumbs to injuries
Six-month-old child involved in Loop 20 accident succumbs to injuries
Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Multiple vehicle accident causes road closures
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident

Latest News

File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
New program to allow inmates to assist at animal shelter
New program to allow inmates to assist at animal shelter
Researchers see drop in asylum seekers coming in
Researchers see drop in asylum seekers coming in
Asylum seeker stats
Asylum seeker stats