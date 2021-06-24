Local world renowned dancer stops by Boys & Girls Club
Published: Jun. 23, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The kiddos over at the Benavides Boys & Girls Club welcomed back one of their own on Wednesday.
Veronica Castilla, who appears in the Disney production of “In the Heights,” stopped by her old stomping grounds for a visit and she was welcomed with open arms and happy feet.
The world renowned dancer spent time as a child there and spoke to the kids about reaching their goals.
Afterwards, she treated them to a salsa dancing class of their very own.
