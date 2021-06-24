Local world renowned dancer stops by Boys & Girls Club

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The kiddos over at the Benavides Boys & Girls Club welcomed back one of their own on Wednesday.

Veronica Castilla, who appears in the Disney production of “In the Heights,” stopped by her old stomping grounds for a visit and she was welcomed with open arms and happy feet.

The world renowned dancer spent time as a child there and spoke to the kids about reaching their goals.

Afterwards, she treated them to a salsa dancing class of their very own.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.