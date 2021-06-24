Advertisement

New program to allow inmates to assist at animal shelter

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Shelter is understaffed, and that has in part prompted questions about the treatment of the animals.

To help alleviate the staffing problem, the City of Laredo and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office have entered into an agreement.

City council approved an alternative incarceration program which will allow non-violent inmates to assist in the sanitation and cleaning of the animal shelter.

It also offers a cost saving option to the city.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres says the shelter needs about 10 to 12 kennel workers but currently only have two people for 800 animals..

”That is something that is going to be beneficial in addressing the situation we now have, but more so, it will also provide cost savings when it comes to personnel matters,” said Torres. “We need people to come in and assist with this situation at the shelter.”

The city is asking for people to apply to work at the Laredo Animal Shelter.

Employees must be 18 years or older.

A high school diploma and prior experience are not required.

The starting pay is $13.50.

