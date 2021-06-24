Advertisement

Off-duty BP Agent encounters armed gunmen in the river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty agent reportedly encounters armed gunmen in the river.

According to the agency, the off-duty agent was with his family fishing along the riverbanks near the Lago del Rio off Mines Road.

They say three armed men approaching the agent and identified themselves as “federales”.

They reportedly flashed their weapons at the agent and his family as they returned back into Mexico.

Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum says Mexican authorities were notified.

