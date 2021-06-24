Researchers see drop in asylum seekers coming in

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One research organization has found that asylum seekers allowed into the country under a Trump-era rule has sharply decreased.

The Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico prior to their court proceedings.

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University has been tracking MPP since it began in January 2019.

TRAC researchers found that the number of those asylum seekers allowed into the country declined significantly this past May.

TRAC is a nonpartisan research organization that tracks data to share with the public in order to hold the government accountable.

According to TRAC, nearly 4,500 cases were moved out of MPP in April of this year, meaning their cases were moving along.

However, in May, nearly around 2,000 were transferred out of MPP courts.

One TRAC researcher says the decline could be due to a number of factors, including staying in contact with the asylum seekers, or deterrence factors.

”Many of the migrants who may have had legitimate asylum claims were not able to wait near the border where they faced violence,” said Dr. Austin Kocher. “There were many kidnappings, there were murders, and so they may have left and been discouraged from staying.”

Around 1,500 pending asylum cases were transferred out of the Laredo MPP court, now allowed to remain in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration could reopen more than 34,000 asylum cases, according to TRAC.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.