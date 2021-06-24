Sidewalk project to cause lane closures on Clark Boulevard

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city maintenance project will cause some traffic congestion on Clark Boulevard.

Starting on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. drivers traveling east on Spur 400, also known as Clark can expect a shoulder lane closure between Newport Avenue and Augila Azteca Drive.

Laredo crews will be working on sidewalk installation.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, merge to open lanes and drive with extreme caution.

The project is expected to be finished by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.