Advertisement

Sidewalk project to cause lane closures on Clark Boulevard

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city maintenance project will cause some traffic congestion on Clark Boulevard.

Starting on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. drivers traveling east on Spur 400, also known as Clark can expect a shoulder lane closure between Newport Avenue and Augila Azteca Drive.

Laredo crews will be working on sidewalk installation.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, merge to open lanes and drive with extreme caution.

The project is expected to be finished by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident causes road closures
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Six month old succumbs to injuries
Six-month-old child involved in Loop 20 accident succumbs to injuries
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse Laredo
Alamo Drafthouse delays re-opening in Laredo

Latest News

El Metro Park and ride
Laredo Police conducting 68-V inspections
LC Nursing program
Baccalaureate nursing class graduates from LC
LC Nursing program
Baccalaureate nursing class graduates from LC
LC students
Laredo College to discuss student activities
File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College Board to discuss student activities