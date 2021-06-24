LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Can someone please save us from summer 101?

On Thursday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Although we will be seeing some strong winds, not much is going to change from now until Sunday.

We are expecting hot and sunny conditions at 102 degrees ON Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Now on Monday, we will drop t the upper 90s and see a 30 percent chance of rain.

We will dip to the mid-90s on Tuesday as those chances of rain continue to increase.

Things will stay in the mid-90s and we’ll see a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day Wednesday.

Looks like we could be celebrating the Fourth of July in the rain.

