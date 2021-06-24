Texas author releases book about embracing suffering

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some many remember the popular book “To Kill a Mocking Bird,” and in that book is a character that a Texas author based his new book on.

“If you don’t have empathy in your heart for other people, then you’re nobody.” That’s a quote Thomas Fellows kept in mind when he wrote “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: the Art of Embracing Suffering.”

This book was released in a timely manner.

“We’ve all been through a lot in the last 16 months with COVID,” said said Fellows. “And to know that you’re suffering can be turned to good.”

In the time of COVID, Fellows believes hardships are worth overcoming.

“Instead of being mad for suffering, we should be thankful from it because it can help you in many ways.”

Embracing his suffering rather than avoiding it, the author wrote his new book to show readers there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve suffered myself with bipolar disease, OCD, and ADD. I’m on five medications right now, yet because of the suffering I’ve become more of an empathetic person, I hope.”

After battling with suicidal depression, he believes the key is empathy. That’s why all profits from the books are going to NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness for suicide awareness.

“The more empathy you have, the more success you’ll have in life, and if you go thru pain you’ll have that empathy.”

The life lesson from his writing is: “The best in life suffer on purpose to achieve true greatness.”

“Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: the Art of Embracing Suffering” was just released two weeks ago. It’s his fourth book and Fellows is working on releasing his fifth in a few months.

If you’re interested in purchasing the book you can find it on Amazon.

