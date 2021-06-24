Advertisement

Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A third person has died in connection to Wednesday’s fatal crash in west Laredo.

According to Laredo police, the man was flown out to a San Antonio hospital where he later died.

While at the scene of the accident on Jefferson Street and Main Avenue, KGNS reported two deaths.

Officials said a driver involved in the accident may have been smuggling undocumented immigrants.

As many as thirteen people were involved in the accident.

Several others were taken to local hospitals, including a one year old and a three year old.

“Upon arrival, the officers encountered with Border Patrol agents providing first-aid to several victims who were involved in the accident,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “As a result of the accident, two male individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities have yet to be confirmed and additionally several other individuals were transported to local hospitals with four being flown out to San Antonio area hospitals.”

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

