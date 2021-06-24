This year’s July 4th travel to break records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel this Fourth of July holiday.

AAA Texas says the volume of Independence Day travel is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, setting a new all-time high for Texas travel.

Travel is also expected to increase 40% across the country compared to last July 4th.

The amount of travel will reach the second-highest volume on record nationally.

AAA predicts most people to travel by car, but air travel will increase by 164% compared to last year during the pandemic.

The top destinations this July 4th holiday are Orlando, Anaheim, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Boston, and Maui, Hawaii.

Meanwhile locally, the Laredo Police Department will strictly enforce driving while intoxicated laws.

Officers will work overtime June 25th through July 11th.

Every 20 minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol.

LPD reminds everyone to avoid driving under the influence.

