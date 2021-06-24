Advertisement

Two Houston plead guilty to drug smuggling charges

File photo: Meth
File photo: Meth(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men from Houston plead guilty to smuggling meth into the U.S.

Denzel Holloway, 29, and Joshua Guerra, 27 both pleaded guilty to the charges on June 9 of last year.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 of 2019 when the two attempted to enter the country through the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

CBP officers conducted an x-ray inspection and noticed several anomalies inside the tires of the truck.

Agents searched the tires and found 24 bundles that contained over 117 pounds of meth.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $300,000.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined Guerra helped coordinate the drug smuggling attempt.

Holloway will serve six and a half years in prison; meanwhile, Guerra will serve eight years.

