Volunteers needed to help clean up the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend, the community is invited to help clean up the Rio Grande.

Rotary Clubs across the globe are lending a helping hand to Mother Earth and they are asking for volunteers to get involved.

Organizers will even bring kayaks so that volunteers can float while also cleaning up the river.

The Rio Grande Cleanup at Chacon Creek will take place this Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at 1104 S Meadow Street.

