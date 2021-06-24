Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help clean up the river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend, the community is invited to help clean up the Rio Grande.

Rotary Clubs across the globe are lending a helping hand to Mother Earth and they are asking for volunteers to get involved.

Organizers will even bring kayaks so that volunteers can float while also cleaning up the river.

The Rio Grande Cleanup at Chacon Creek will take place this Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at 1104 S Meadow Street.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Six month old succumbs to injuries
Six-month-old child involved in Loop 20 accident succumbs to injuries
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse Laredo
Alamo Drafthouse delays re-opening in Laredo

Latest News

Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Laredo Pride Events
Gateway City Pride Association hosting all-day event
Drake Bell
Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment charges