Agents rescue lost undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Agents rescued two people who were lost while making their trek into the country.

Border Patrol received a call from an undocumented immigrant who managed to climb a windmill to obtain cell service to call 911.

The individual was able to share her coordinates by using the cell phone.

This allowed CBP Air and Marine Operations to arrive and rescue both individuals.

They were found to be dehydrated and were treated by a Hebbronville EMT agent.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.