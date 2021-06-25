Aggie Yell Leaders make historic first visit to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is making history as he is announced as the first Hispanic Yell leader to take part in an Aggie tradition.

This weekend brings a big chance for students going to Texas A&M to not only meet the school’s yell leaders but also snag some scholarship money.

This Saturday will bring a night with Aggie yell leaders that will feature Memo Salinas, the first-ever head yell leader from Laredo and the first of Hispanic descent to earn that title.

On top of Salinas and the other leaders being there, the Laredo A&M Mothers Club and Laredo A&M Club will be giving away multiple scholarships worth hundreds of dollars to current or future Aggies.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $15 and can be purchased at superior nursing, tickets will not be sold at the door as there is limited seating with the event starting at 6:30 at L&F Distributors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.