Border Patrol agents arrest Suerno Gang member

35-year-old Antonio Cardenas-Duarte
35-year-old Antonio Cardenas-Duarte(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man believed to be tied to the Sureno Gang is arrested by federal agents.

Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville, made the arrest after 10 undocumented people were taken into custody.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cardenas-Duarte had an extensive criminal history.

Cardenas Duarte was taken into custody for processing.

