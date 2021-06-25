Advertisement

Border Patrol recognizes canines on Take Your Dog to Work Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of National Take Your Dog to Work Day, employees across the country are taking their four-legged companions to work in honor of the special day.

Of course, not every employee is able to celebrate at their place of employment; however,  for our local Border Patrol sector, everyday is take your dog to work day, as they work with 1,434 canine partners.

The canine officers work diligently to project our communities and our nation by detecting dangerous drugs and or human trafficking attempts living up by the motto, “The Nose Knows”.

