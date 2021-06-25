Border Patrol sets up shelter tents to house migrant overflow

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Border Patrol is finding new ways to deal with the influx of undocumented people crossing the border while the pandemic continues.

New temporary structures are now in use in the Laredo sector.

Anyone driving near the I-35 checkpoint may have already seen them. Border Patrol has installed 10 shelter tents to expand the amount of space they have to hold undocumented people who have been arrested.

They are also in place to provide social distancing options.

“What that’s doing is it’s giving us more square footage, more space for detainees to get them out of the temperatures, the outside elements that everybody here in Laredo is experiencing right now.”

The tents are climate controlled with air conditioning and heat. They are about 600 square feet and can hold around 60 people.

Currently, a total of 10 are spread out throughout Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Hebbronville.

”There are a lot of capacity issues. With a lot of our facilities plus the apprehensions this year are a lot higher. We’ve had over 84,000 apprehensions right here in Laredo.”

Carl Landrum, Deputy Chief for the Laredo sector, says that’s a 180% increase compared to last year.

Most are single adults not intending to turn themselves in.

”They are running, fleeing, assaulting our agents, ending up in stash houses, ending up in vehicles, in the back of commercial vehicles, in our trains.”

Arrested immigrants may stay at the tents between 24 and 72 hours depending on how long processing takes.

Chairs, benches, and sleeping mats will be available and deputy Chief Landrum says each day three hot meals will be provided.

”This increased activity we’re experiencing on the southwest border is really stretching all the Border Patrol agents and our facilities and our processes very thin, there is no safe place to cross the border other than at a designated port of entry.”

In addition to the 10 already in place, Border Patrol is in the process of acquiring one more to place near freer.

Laredo sector agents have also been assisting the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors.

