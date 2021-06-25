City council discusses possible changes to downtown parking

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo, once the center of commerce, is for the most part a ghost town during the day.

In order to attract more visitors and businesses, the area’s Representative Alyssa Cigarroa is initiating a change to parking.

“The businesses downtown are suffering.”

Cigarroa wants change for her area.

On Monday night, she asked city council to initiate an ordinance change to the downtown parking fee structure.

“Reverting the meters back to 6 p.m. rather than 9, and also well, looking into no fees on Saturdays and for the city to implement a towing initiative for overnight parking after 3 a.m.”

Cigarroa says this is an effort to bring more people downtown and is something stakeholders have expressed interest in as well.

”Over the past couple of months, there has been a petition signed by over 50 business owners and non-profit workers in the downtown area to revert the parking meters back to 6 p.m.”

This proposal wasn’t well received by Councilmember Doctor Marte Martinez, who questioned whether this move would go against the commissioned parking study completed in 2019.

“There was a significant amount of studying into this topic and into this issue, with the goal of being able to maximize traffic around the area.”

In the end, the city council did vote in favor of moving forward with the ordinance change with Martinez voting against.

However, since it is an ordinance change, it will be coming back to city council for public hearings and further consideration.

Several of the changes initiated after the study included changing the meter’s hours of operation and increasing the fee’s.

