Advertisement

City creates petition to prioritize vaccinating Nuevo Laredo

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be petitioning the Biden administration to make border cities like Nuevo Laredo a priority when sending vaccines to Mexico, particularly some of the half-billion Pfizer shots being donated to the world.

They hope that it can help speed up the re-opening of international travel in a safe manner.

The resolution will also be sent to our U.S. representatives and senators.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Six month old succumbs to injuries
Six-month-old child involved in Loop 20 accident succumbs to injuries
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty

Latest News

Clarissa Ramos
Woman arrested and charged with terrorist threat
City council discusses possible changes to downtown parking
City council discusses possible changes to downtown parking
Border Patrol sets up shelter tents to house migrant overflow
Border Patrol sets up shelter tents to house migrant overflow
t
BP shelter tents