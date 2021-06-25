City creates petition to prioritize vaccinating Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be petitioning the Biden administration to make border cities like Nuevo Laredo a priority when sending vaccines to Mexico, particularly some of the half-billion Pfizer shots being donated to the world.

They hope that it can help speed up the re-opening of international travel in a safe manner.

The resolution will also be sent to our U.S. representatives and senators.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.