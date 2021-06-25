Advertisement

City officials meet with Nuevo Leon governor-elect

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Commerce, trade, and partnerships in the region was the focus of a press conference at Uni-Trade on Friday.

City of Laredo officials met with the governor-elect of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to promote a healthy trade relationship between the two.

One of the goals was finalizing plans for the Gloria-Colombia Bridge, which would act as a new highway to promote trade.

Since 83% of exports in Nuevo Leon comes from the USMCA agreement, the governor-elect wanted to express his support.

“Entrepreneurs and businesses of Nuevo Leon are looking forward to commerce,” said Dr. Samuel García Sepulveda, “So that’s the purpose of my visit, to have better ties with Texas. This alliance, Texas and Nuevo Leon, continue to grow.”

The Gloria-Colombia road will be a 20 mile project.

The governor also hopes that the road will make it safer for travelers to drive through the state.

