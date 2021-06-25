FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Laredo family.

On June 13, 39-year-old Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez was visiting with relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon with her two children, 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran and 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez.

The family left to go back to Laredo at about 3 p.m. in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates (NBX-4740), but investigators believe that the family went missing on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo Highway at kilometer marker 100 by Vallecillo.

Although the whereabouts of the family are unknown at this time, investigators believe they could possibly be in Parás, Nuevo Leon.

Gladys Cristina is an employee of a Laredo school district, has brown eyes, long black hair, is approximately 5′ in height and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

John Carlos has brown eyes, short red hair, and is approximately 5′8″ in height and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Michelle has brown eyes, long black curly hair, is approximately 4′10″ in height and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt

The mother’s health could be at risk if she does not have access to medications she requires on a daily basis.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.