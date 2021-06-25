Rotary clubs hosting river cleanup on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A weekend cleanup at Chacon Bat Park is looking to beautify the area.

This Sunday, June 27th at 7:30 a.m., a binational effort is coming together to restore the river in our backyard. Rotary clubs from Mexico will work side-by-side with Laredoans to pick up trash and debris at the park.

The cleanup will take place at 1104 S. Meadow Street from 7:30 a.m. through 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.