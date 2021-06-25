Advertisement

‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after accepting the trophy from his victory in the Permatex 300 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(BL | AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84.

No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death.

Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record.

Kyle Busch now holds the record.

Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
President Joe Biden: “Look our presence here this afternoon makes a simple strong statement....
Biden: Pride back at White House
Derek Chauvin was sentenced after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin sentenced for murder in the death of George Floyd
Seattle prepares for the coming heat wave that's likely to break records.
Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave