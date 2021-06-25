Laredo celebrates Pride with eventful weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend it is all about pride as several organizations seek to celebrate LGBTQ month.

This Saturday there will be a Pride Gala at El Jardin De Frida located at 2801 E Frost & Arkansas Street.

There will be a special dinner, show, silent auction, and many other surprises during the event.

Pre-sale invitations are $20 per guest or $150 for a table for 10 guests.

For information on tickets, you can head on over to the Pride office at 6419 McPherson Road.

There will also be a bar crawl downtown as well as several music shows, poetry readings, and even comedy shows taking place at several different bars.

