Laredo celebrates Pride with eventful weekend
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend it is all about pride as several organizations seek to celebrate LGBTQ month.
This Saturday there will be a Pride Gala at El Jardin De Frida located at 2801 E Frost & Arkansas Street.
There will be a special dinner, show, silent auction, and many other surprises during the event.
Pre-sale invitations are $20 per guest or $150 for a table for 10 guests.
For information on tickets, you can head on over to the Pride office at 6419 McPherson Road.
There will also be a bar crawl downtown as well as several music shows, poetry readings, and even comedy shows taking place at several different bars.
