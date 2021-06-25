Advertisement

Laredo celebrates Pride with eventful weekend

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend it is all about pride as several organizations seek to celebrate LGBTQ month.

This Saturday there will be a Pride Gala at El Jardin De Frida located at 2801 E Frost & Arkansas Street.

There will be a special dinner, show, silent auction, and many other surprises during the event.

Pre-sale invitations are $20 per guest or $150 for a table for 10 guests.

For information on tickets, you can head on over to the Pride office at 6419 McPherson Road.

There will also be a bar crawl downtown as well as several music shows, poetry readings, and even comedy shows taking place at several different bars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

Latest News

Chacon Bat Park cleanup
Rotary clubs hosting river cleanup on Sunday
Agents rescue two lost individuals
Agents rescue lost undocumented immigrants
I Love Laredo Fridays
I Love Laredo Friday's
Agents rescue two lost individuals
Agents rescue lost undocumented immigrants
City celebrates pride this weekend
City celebrates Pride this weekend