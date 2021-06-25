Laredo Police getting kids prepared for school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although summer is in full swing, our local law enforcement officers are getting kids ready to go back to the classrooms.

The Laredo Police Department will be hosting its school supply drive-thru giveaway.

Parents who registered for the program a couple of weeks ago can stop by the police headquarters on Maher Avenue.

Police say parents will need to present the yellow voucher when arriving for their designated pick-up time.

It’s all about getting families prepared for the back-to-school season.

For more information, you can call the police at 956-795-2900 or 794-1785.

