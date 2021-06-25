Local veterinarian speaks on animal abuse allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that the City of Laredo conducted their own investigation into the recent animal cruelty allegations, one local veterinarian shares her thoughts on the scandal.

Doctor Sandra Leyendecker helps many animals at the city’s animal shelter.

She says its hard to keep up with the shelter overflowing, but it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s truth to the animal abuse allegations.

She agrees with the city’s conclusion to their investigation.

Furious is how veterinarian Dr. Leyendecker says she felt after disturbing photos of animals at the city’s animal shelter went viral.

“Anybody can put something on social media.”

Dr. Leyendecker defends the director Karina Elizondo. She says there were long hours working alongside Elizondo at the city’s animal shelter.

“Mrs. Karina Elizondo spent a lot of her personal time cleaning cages by herself. Buying food on her own because some of these workers didn’t do what they were supposed to do. So they had no food all of a sudden, I was out there cleaning cages.”

Dr. Leyendecker runs her own business, Critter Care. She also spays, neuters, and cares for injured animals at Laredo Animal Care Services.

She says the problem goes above treating them.

“It’s gotten to the point of, where are we going to hold these animals? I think we adopt less than 10 cats a month and we have people bringing them in 10′s, 20′s a day… what do we do?”

Many pet owners choose to not “fix” their animals, but then they end up on the street.

“We pick up animals that are sick, dying, injured. We are above capacity and somewhere it has to stop.”

Many of the animals are shipped out of state, but it’s still an overwhelming issue.

Dr. Leyendecker can’t stress it enough....

“What do you do? Spay and neuter, spay and neuter, spay and neuter. Or adopt.”

Dr. Leyendecker advises for people to adopt rather than purchasing an animal.

The cost for pet owners to spay and neuter at Critter Care is between $95 and over $200 for the surgery.

