Mayor Saenz addresses officials visiting the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials are saying Vice President Harris’s trip to the border is a promising sign.

They are now hoping that the visit will inspire immediate action to be taken.

With former president Donald Trump expected to tour the Rio Grande Valley with Governor Greg Abbott next week, Mayor Pete Saenz said he is glad the border is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Although the trip comes after months of waiting, he says it’s better late than never.

“There for a while I thought that the border had been abandoned,” said Saenz. “The fact that she’s visiting El Paso is a very good sign. It is very much part of the border. I would’ve hoped she would’ve come to Laredo. Well, that’s fine. I’m happy that she’s here. Hopefully she’ll bring some solutions.”

The mayor says the city has recognized that the border is not secure.

He says their approach has always been a virtual wall and is asking the Biden administration for help.

Without a virtual wall, the mayor says that they can give a reason to build a physical wall.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.