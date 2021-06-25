Advertisement

Mayor Saenz addresses officials visiting the border

Mayor Saenz addresses officials visiting the border
Mayor Saenz addresses officials visiting the border(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials are saying Vice President Harris’s trip to the border is a promising sign.

They are now hoping that the visit will inspire immediate action to be taken.

With former president Donald Trump expected to tour the Rio Grande Valley with Governor Greg Abbott next week, Mayor Pete Saenz said he is glad the border is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Although the trip comes after months of waiting, he says it’s better late than never.

“There for a while I thought that the border had been abandoned,” said Saenz. “The fact that she’s visiting El Paso is a very good sign. It is very much part of the border. I would’ve hoped she would’ve come to Laredo. Well, that’s fine. I’m happy that she’s here. Hopefully she’ll bring some solutions.”

The mayor says the city has recognized that the border is not secure.

He says their approach has always been a virtual wall and is asking the Biden administration for help.

Without a virtual wall, the mayor says that they can give a reason to build a physical wall.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

Latest News

FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo family
Agents celebrate Take your Dog to Work Day
Border Patrol recognizes canines on Take Your Dog to Work Day
Wendy Davis files lawsuit in Trump Train harassment incident
Wendy Davis files lawsuit in Trump Train harassment incident
Wendy Davis files lawsuit against Trump Train
Wendy Davis files lawsuit in Trump Train harassment incident