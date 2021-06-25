Advertisement

Owen Wilson coming to Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio

Wilson is known for films such as Zoolander, Marley & Me, The Internship, and most recently, the Marvel Loki Series.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -He’s going from crashing weddings to crashing Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio this summer.

Texas’ very own Owen Wilson will be making his first comic con appearance on Saturday, July, 31 and Aug. 1 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Wilson is known for films such as Zoolander, Marley & Me, The Internship, and most recently, the Marvel Loki Series.

Wilson will be joined by several other actors from comic-related movies and shows such as Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Krysten Ritter, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Tickets for the event are already on sale, but to meet Owen, it will cost a pretty penny, $175 for a photo and $150 for an autograph.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

Latest News

35-year-old Antonio Cardenas-Duarte
Border Patrol agents arrest Suerno Gang member
Laredo Police getting kids prepared for school year
File photo: LPD School supply drive
Laredo Police getting kids prepared for school year
Owen Wilson to make first Conic Con debut