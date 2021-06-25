Owen Wilson coming to Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -He’s going from crashing weddings to crashing Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio this summer.

Texas’ very own Owen Wilson will be making his first comic con appearance on Saturday, July, 31 and Aug. 1 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Wilson is known for films such as Zoolander, Marley & Me, The Internship, and most recently, the Marvel Loki Series.

Wilson will be joined by several other actors from comic-related movies and shows such as Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Krysten Ritter, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Tickets for the event are already on sale, but to meet Owen, it will cost a pretty penny, $175 for a photo and $150 for an autograph.

