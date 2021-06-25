Advertisement

Rollover reported on Loop 20 and Shiloh Friday morning

Accident reported on Loop 20 and Shiloh
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Shiloh(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened early Friday morning.

According to a witness at the scene, the incident happened on Loop 20 near Shiloh at around 2 a.m.

Pictures show a vehicle rolled over on its side.

The same witness said another vehicle that was involved also rolled over; however, none of these details have been confirmed by police.

No word on if there were any injuries but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

