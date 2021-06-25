Advertisement

Summertime sadness

Forever Friday forecast
Forever Friday forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We got that summertime sadness because it is just too hot outside.

On Friday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Saturday things will get a little more heated at 102 with clear and sunny skies.

As we start next week, Sunday we’ll be in the upper 90s then on Monday things will start to change.

We are expecting a high of 96 on Monday with a 40 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to persist throughout the week.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 92 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain. Things will stay in the low to mid-90s from here on out.

Wednesday, we are expecting a 40 percent chance of rain and a 20 percent on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Jefferson Street accident
Two people die after multi-vehicle accident
Karina Elizondo
City concludes investigation regarding allegations of animal cruelty
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
Sinkhole causes road closures in north Laredo
File photo
UISD approves one-time payment of $3,500 to full time employees
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson
Third person dies after fatal accident on Jefferson

Latest News

Summer 101
Yolanda Villarreal has your weather report
Summer 101
Wednesday morning weather
Wednesday morning weather
Nothing but hot and humid weather
Praying for rain