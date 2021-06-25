LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We got that summertime sadness because it is just too hot outside.

On Friday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Saturday things will get a little more heated at 102 with clear and sunny skies.

As we start next week, Sunday we’ll be in the upper 90s then on Monday things will start to change.

We are expecting a high of 96 on Monday with a 40 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to persist throughout the week.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 92 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain. Things will stay in the low to mid-90s from here on out.

Wednesday, we are expecting a 40 percent chance of rain and a 20 percent on Thursday.

