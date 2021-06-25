Advertisement

Wendy Davis files lawsuit in Trump Train harassment incident

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Former State Senator Wendy Davis and others who were traveling on a campaign bus for President Joe Biden last fall when it was surrounded and followed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters on a Texas highway have filed multiple lawsuits.

The suits target people who were allegedly following and harassing the bus, as well as local law enforcement for not helping after assistance was requested, according to those on the bus.

The confrontation, captured on video in late October, made national news in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

It featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events in central Texas, citing safety concerns.

