Wendy’s testing out plant-based burger

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wendy’s is jumping on the plant-based burger train but the venture doesn’t involve a meat alternative.

The fast-food giant is testing its new “Spicy black bean burger” in three cities.

The test run starts Monday in Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, Ohio.

The burger is a limited-time item and sells for five dollars and 79 cents.

As part of the roll-out, Wendy’s took a shot at competitor McDonald’s, saying in a statement “Certain plant-based creations have spawned a bland reputation for the category, looking at you Mc-Impossible but luckily, Wendy’s has spice in her DNA.”

The new Wendy’s creation features a black bean patty seasoned with paprika and chipotle pepper.

