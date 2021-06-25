Advertisement

Woman arrested and charged with terrorist threat

Clarissa Ramos
Clarissa Ramos
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week’s LPD’s most wanted has now been arrested.

Clarissa Ramos was arrested on Thursday and served with a warrant for terrorist threat.

Last April, 36-year-old Ramos was allegedly trying to buy beer.

According to the victim, Ramos did not show her ID so she was not sold the alcohol. Reports say Ramos left the store.

The store clerk then says Ramos came back and tried to buy the alcohol once more. After she was refused the sale for the second time, Ramos then allegedly threw the fountain drinks at the victim and made threats against the victim.

