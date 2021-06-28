Accident on Lafayette causes gas leak

Advertisement

Accident causes gas line rupture on Lafayette
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on Lafayette has caused gas line break in the area.

The incident happened at the 1500 block of Lafayette Street.

As a result of the leak, Lafayette Street has been closed off at Davis Avenue.

The Lafayette Bridge has also been closed to east and westbound traffic.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area, and expect long delays.

Because of the gas leak, some residents have been evacuated.

So far no injuries have been reported.

