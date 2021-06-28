City reminds public of upcoming tax deadlines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An important deadline is coming up for those who owe the City of Laredo property taxes.

If you want to avoid 15% attorney’s fees on top of 18% penalty and interest fees, you will have to pay your 2020 delinquent property taxes by Wednesday, June 30th.

After this date, accounts that remain unpaid will be turned over the city’s delinquent tax attorney for collection.

Now for those property owners who are enrolled in the split-payment plan, the second half-payment is also due this Wednesday on the 30th.

If it goes unpaid, penalty and interest is 13%.

All fees continue to increase each month the account remains unpaid.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.