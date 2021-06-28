Curative vaccination sites to scale down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You might see Curative vaccination sites scale back across town.

As we see a lower number of active COVID-19 cases in Laredo and Webb County, the city announced that they’re scaling back on distributions.

Curative kiosks will downsize starting this month and by July 30th vaccination operations will come to an end.

The last place that will be administering vaccines will be Independence Hills Regional Park on July 24th.

