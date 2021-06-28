Dr. Martinez to hold ceremony for water storage tank

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city utilities department and Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a water storage tank in San Isidro.

Completed in September of 2020, the 2.5 mg elevated storage tank at San Isidro cost $6.5 million dollars and was funded by both Texas Water Development Board and the city’s bond proceeds.

The storage tank will provide water in the north side of the city and is also capable of supplying water to central Laredo if needed.

The tank was constructed in order to meet TCEQ storage requirements in case of an emergency.

The ceremony will take place today at 10 a.m. on 106 Calma Drive.

