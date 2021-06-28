Advertisement

Federal agents seize $400K of fentanyl

Agents seize $400K of fentanyl
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at bridge two prevented nearly $400,000 worth of fentanyl from entering the country.

Last Wednesday, officers were processing buses arriving from Mexico when they referred one to secondary inspection.

After a canine and imaging examination, agents discovered six packages containing 30 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the bus.

A male passenger who was a U.S. Citizen was interviewed and taken into CBP custody.

The case remains under investigation.

